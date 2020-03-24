Nearly 500 coronavirus cases in India; 9 deaths

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492.

The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported.

Thirty-six people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added. As cases of the viral infection surged in the past few days, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

