COVID-19: 96 FIRs, 2,000 challans issued for flouting lockdown in Noida

As many as 96 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered and more than 2000 challans issued in Noida yesterday for violation of lockdown rules, police said. The lockdown was imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has taken more than 14000 lives across the globe.

The FIRs were registered against people for allegedly flouting Section 144 and not adhering to the orders of the state government for staying indoors.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that all borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh should be completely sealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

