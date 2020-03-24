WB coronavirus patient's kin in C'garh under home quarantine

The Chhattisgarh-based relatives of a COVID-19 patient, who died in West Bengal, have been placed under home quarantine after it came to light that the deceased visited them last month, a health official said. Soon after getting information about the deceased's travel history, at least 15 of his relatives staying in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh were identified on Monday and advised to stay in home isolation, he said.

The deceased visited Bilaspur last month and had met all these relatives. Their samples are being taken for testing and they are under observation, the official said. The 57-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was a resident of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, died at a private hospital there on Monday.

Meanwhile, samples of 10 people tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh have returned negative while reports of six others are awaited, the health official said. So far, one COVID-19 case has been reported in the state where a slew of measures are being taken to tackle the coronavirus threat.

A 24-year-old woman, who tested positive for the deadly virus on March 18 here, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur and her condition is reported to be stable, he said. "Total 183 samples were sent for coronavirus testing in the state till Monday. Of these, one was found positive while 176 came out negative. Reports of six people are awaited. The samples are being tested at AIIMS," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced lockdown in all urban areas of 28 districts in the state till March 31. However, essential services such as medical shops, grocery shops, vegetable outlets, milk shops and petrol pumps will remain open during this period.

Besides, services like electricity, water, domestic gas supply, municipal sanitation, waste disposal and commercial transport will also be operational..

