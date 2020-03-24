Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB coronavirus patient's kin in C'garh under home quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:50 IST
WB coronavirus patient's kin in C'garh under home quarantine

The Chhattisgarh-based relatives of a COVID-19 patient, who died in West Bengal, have been placed under home quarantine after it came to light that the deceased visited them last month, a health official said. Soon after getting information about the deceased's travel history, at least 15 of his relatives staying in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh were identified on Monday and advised to stay in home isolation, he said.

The deceased visited Bilaspur last month and had met all these relatives. Their samples are being taken for testing and they are under observation, the official said. The 57-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was a resident of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, died at a private hospital there on Monday.

Meanwhile, samples of 10 people tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh have returned negative while reports of six others are awaited, the health official said. So far, one COVID-19 case has been reported in the state where a slew of measures are being taken to tackle the coronavirus threat.

A 24-year-old woman, who tested positive for the deadly virus on March 18 here, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur and her condition is reported to be stable, he said. "Total 183 samples were sent for coronavirus testing in the state till Monday. Of these, one was found positive while 176 came out negative. Reports of six people are awaited. The samples are being tested at AIIMS," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced lockdown in all urban areas of 28 districts in the state till March 31. However, essential services such as medical shops, grocery shops, vegetable outlets, milk shops and petrol pumps will remain open during this period.

Besides, services like electricity, water, domestic gas supply, municipal sanitation, waste disposal and commercial transport will also be operational..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment Industry Foundation launches coronavirus response fund

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation EIF has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own c...

Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. Love of our lives, Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The...

Turkey sets shop, bus restrictions as coronavirus death toll rises to 37

Turkey imposed restrictions on Tuesday on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers, adding to steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the countrys death toll from the illness rose to 37. Ankar...

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Modis second address to countrymen in less than a week as India is ramping up efforts to curtail the spread of the hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020