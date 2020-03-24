PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
