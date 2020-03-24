Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:16 IST
PM to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment Industry Foundation launches coronavirus response fund

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation EIF has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own c...

Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. Love of our lives, Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The...

Turkey sets shop, bus restrictions as coronavirus death toll rises to 37

Turkey imposed restrictions on Tuesday on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers, adding to steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the countrys death toll from the illness rose to 37. Ankar...

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Modis second address to countrymen in less than a week as India is ramping up efforts to curtail the spread of the hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020