COVID-19: Man booked for sharing false information with police

A case was registered against a man for allegedly sharing false information with the police about a company operating despite the coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. Shreyas Gavas has been charged under sections 182 (providing false information to a public servant) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of the Kasarwadavali police station said.

Gavas had repeatedly called the police control room on Monday and also made several calls to a policeman on his cellphone to inform them about a company in the area operating despite the lockdown, he said. He misinformed the police and harassed the personnel, even as they were trying to maintain law and order in the city during the lockdown, he added.

