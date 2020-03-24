COVID-19: Woman booked for escaping home quarantine in Maha

A 35-year-old woman, who was asked to remain under home quarantine after her return from Sharjah, fled to her parent's house in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The woman arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on March 15, and with no obvious symptoms of coronavirus, she was asked to remain under home quarantine for 14 days, an official from Sonepur police station said.

The incident came to light on Monday, when a team of doctors visited her home and found her missing, following which the police were roped in to investigate, he said. The woman's family informed the police that she had gone to Johanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that the authorities in there have been informed about the woman's quarantine status.

An offence has been registered under sections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he added..

