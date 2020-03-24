Coronavirus: BJP MPs extend financial assistance through MPLADS fund

Two BJP MPs Ravindra Kushwaha and Virendra Singh Mast have extended financial help through their MPLADS funds for medical equipments to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to Ballia district magistrate, Kushwaha, BJP MP from Salempur, has extended financial help of Rs 50 lakhs from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund in checking the disease and providing necessary medical equipments.

Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast, who is also the national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, has also extended financial assistance of Rs 35 lakhs from his fund. Mast, in a letter sent to district magistrates of Ballia and Ghazipur said he was extending the help for buying necessary medical equipments for an effective control on the disease.

