Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 1:46 p.m.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) urges players and officials to "keep a positive frame of mind" and "stay home" to contribute in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19. 1:43 p.m.

The UN's telecom body has launched a new platform to help global networks remain “safer, stronger and more connected” during the current coronavirus crisis. 1:40 p.m.

US President Donald Trump indicates that he is unlikely to follow the suggestion of his medical advisors on a complete shutdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak as he says such a move would have tremendous repercussions on the country's economy. 1:38 p.m. A curfew was imposed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials say. 1:30 p.m.

Coronavirus spreading to family members of foreign returnees, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy says. 1:03 p.m.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic. 12:54 p.m.

With classes and exams suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities request educational institutions to allow their hostels to be used as quarantine facilities. 12:45 p.m.

SBI Life says safety of its staff is of utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak and the insurer fully supports work from home policy. 12:41 p.m. Centre advices state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 12:32 p.m.

US President Donald Trump has defended the Asian Americans, calling them "amazing people", following the increasing attack on the community after his use of the term "Chinese virus" for the coronavirus. 12:31 p.m.

Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check coronavirus spread, a senior official announced 12:30 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss measures to contain coronavirus spread.

12:21 p.m. Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive suspends production activities in all plants across the country, except in Karnataka, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

12:20 p.m. Authorities tighten curbs in Kashmir, and arrest 49 for violating lockdown order. 12:09 p.m.

Those above 50 years with pre-existing medical conditions are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, an analysis of the mortality data from Europe and China by leading American doctor in the White House Coronavirus Task Force says. 11:57 a.m. China says it will lift the travel curbs over coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, and end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan. 11:56 a.m. Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. 11:27 a.m.

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say. 11:25 a.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. 11:24 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says. 11:15 a.m. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

11:14 a.m. A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

11:05 a.m. A case has been registered against a Coca Cola plant in Himachal Pradesh, operated by a separate entity, for running its factory in violation of an lockdown order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, officials say.

11:05 a.m. People in Punjab and Chandigarh keep to their homes as there was no relaxation in the curfew imposed by the authorities to check the spread of coronavirus.

10:48 a.m. Late-night shows “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” are set to return to the screens, weeks after the production on both the TV shows was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. 10:31 a.m.

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed. 9:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak. 9:31 a.m.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data. 8:36 a.m.

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak. 7:49 a.m.

US president Donald Trump signs an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus. 2:58 a.m.

UK, where the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 335, goes into a three-week lockdown to tackle the disease spread..

