Statewide curfew clamped in Manipur to combat coronavirus

A statewide curfew was declared in Manipur on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state was on Monday evening placed under a lockdown till March 31, however, people were still venturing out, they said.

The curfew was imposed to further check the movement of people in the wake of the first COVID-19 case in the northeastern region being reported from the state, they said. It will remain in force till further orders, they said.

Certain essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curfew, the officials said, urging the public to stay indoors. The woman, who tested positive, recently returned from the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

