COVID-19 cases go up to 8 in MP

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to eight on Tuesday after a man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior, an official said. Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from Jabalpur, while a woman was found positive for the viral infection in Bhopal on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior, the state health department's additional secretary Sapna Lowanshi told PTI. The man returned to his home in Gwalior last week from Khajuraho in Chhattarpur district, and possibly might have come in contact with some foreign tourists there, sources said.

The condition of all coronavirus patients in the state was stable, Lowanshi said. In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh government, through an order, reserved the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to treat COVID19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

