Three more COVID-19 cases in Telangana, count climbs to 36

Three more people in Telangana have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:29 IST
Three more COVID-19 cases in Telangana, count climbs to 36
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more people in Telangana have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36. The Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

On Monday, the adjoining state of Andhra Pradesh extended the precautionary restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and ordered a statewide lockdown. According to data compiled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 492, including 446 active cases. (ANI)

