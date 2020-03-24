Distressed by harassment of aviation workers, says Civil Aviation Minister

After an airline staff member alleged harassment and spreading of rumours against aviation sector workers regarding COVID-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday stated that he was "deeply distressed" by this particular behaviour towards aviation professionals. Speaking to ANI, he said: "I am deeply distressed to know that some aviation professionals who have been at the forefront of India's efforts to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and even rescued fellow citizens from around the world are being harassed by their neighbours, RWAs and others."

Earlier, an airline staff, using Twitter, had appealed to all not to spread rumours of employees working in the aviation sector being infected by coronavirus. Till now, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 482, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.