Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violations in Telangana on Day-2 of lockdown, Police step in, seize unauthorised vehicles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:27 IST
Violations in Telangana on Day-2 of lockdown, Police step in, seize unauthorised vehicles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after lockdown began in Telangana to contain the spread of coronavirus, police started strict enforcement of the restrictions on the movement of people on Tuesday, urging them to refrain from non-emergency outings and resorting to mild caning at some places. As many people hit the streets disregarding the advice to remain indoors, police put up barricades on several roads here and other places in the state and 'counselled' and sent back home those who came out without valid reasons.

People rushed to procure vegetables and other essential commodities and also made purchases for the Ugadi (Telugu New Year) festival falling on Wednesday. News channels showed footage of violators of lockdown being made to do sit ups as punishment in the presence of a woman police official near here.

Additional DGP (law and order) Jitender said the situation in the state was totally peaceful. The police strictly enforced the lockdown, declared till March 31 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and took action, including 'mild' caning, against violators at some places and seized vehicles, officials said.

Police conducted checks at all toll plazas located at the inter-state borders where hundreds of vehicles were stranded after being denied permission to enter. However, as announced earlier, vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed, official sources said.

Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda here personally monitored the situation and checked a few vehicles and passed appropriate instructions. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told PTI that around 200 vehicles were seized on Monday for violations.

Police also warned that vehicles of those people, who venture on to streets without a valid reason and supporting documents, would be seized. Any congregation of more than five persons in public places is prohibited as per the Government Order notifying the lockdown in the state where the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 36.

Residents shall stay at home and come out only for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms. In any case, not more than one person will be permitted, excluding the person driving the vehicle, the GO stated. Responding to the state governments call for lockdown, people in some of the villages in Telangana voluntarily isolated themselves by putting up barricades and fences.

They also put up placards saying that no one should enter their village..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Zweli Mkhize urges church congregants to trace COVID-19 cases in Free State

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has called on congregants who attended The Divine Restoration Church Ministries church conference in the Free State earlier this month to present themselves to the provincial Health Department in a bid to trace ...

Roads quiet but Underground packed as Britain goes into virtual lockdown

Roads were much quieter than usual on Tuesday after Britain went into virtual lockdown to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but London Underground trains were crammed with people and streets were far from deserted. Some workers wer...

Unilever to protect workers from sudden pay drop for up to 3 months

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc said on Tuesday it would shield its workforce for up to three months from sudden drop in pay, resulting from market disruptions or an inability to perform their roles during the coronavirus pandemic. The ma...

Uganda central bank sells dollars to slow shilling's depreciation

Ugandas central bank on Tuesday sold dollars in the interbank market, it said in a notice on data provider Refinitiv, offering support to the local currency which has been experiencing sharp depreciation due to the coronavirus-related disru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020