Railways ensuring availability of essential commodities through freight trains

Due to the pandemic of coronavirus, Indian Railways has suspended the operations of passenger train services across the country till 31st March 2020.

Currently, Indian Railways is operating only freight trains across the country. Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services.

During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways Staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices are working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected.

On 23rd March 2020, a total of 474 rakes was loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits & vegetables, onion, Coal and Petroleum products. During the day, a total of 891 rakes was loaded by Indian Railways which also includes other important commodities like 121 rakes of Iron ore, 48 rakes of steel, 25 rakes of cement, 28 rakes of fertilizer, 106 rakes of the container, etc.

Close coordination is being maintained with the State Governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

Indian Railways has slashed the demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcels at half of the prescribed rates till 31.03.2020.

The validity of the rate policies pertaining to goods/container traffic has also been extended by one month i.e. up to 30.04.2020.

No haulage charge shall be levied for movement of empty containers/empty flat wagons from 24.03.2020 to 30.04.2020.

Free time for loading/unloading of wagons and free time for removal of consignment from railway premises has been increased to double the prescribed free time till 31.03.20.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities over the Indian Railway system, Emergency freight control is working in the Ministry of Railways. Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at a very senior level.

Indian Railways staff deployed in control rooms for the operation of freight trains, line staff, maintenance staff, security personnel and medical staff in Railway hospitals are working continuously 24/7.

Indian Railways understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

