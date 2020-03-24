Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways ensuring availability of essential commodities through freight trains

During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways Staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices are working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected. 

Railways ensuring availability of essential commodities through freight trains
Indian Railways has slashed the demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcels at half of the prescribed rates till 31.03.2020.  Image Credit: ANI

Due to the pandemic of coronavirus, Indian Railways has suspended the operations of passenger train services across the country till 31st March 2020.

Currently, Indian Railways is operating only freight trains across the country. Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services.

During the situation of lockdown in various States, Indian Railways Staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices are working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected.

On 23rd March 2020, a total of 474 rakes was loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits & vegetables, onion, Coal and Petroleum products. During the day, a total of 891 rakes was loaded by Indian Railways which also includes other important commodities like 121 rakes of Iron ore, 48 rakes of steel, 25 rakes of cement, 28 rakes of fertilizer, 106 rakes of the container, etc.

Close coordination is being maintained with the State Governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

Indian Railways has slashed the demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcels at half of the prescribed rates till 31.03.2020.

The validity of the rate policies pertaining to goods/container traffic has also been extended by one month i.e. up to 30.04.2020.

No haulage charge shall be levied for movement of empty containers/empty flat wagons from 24.03.2020 to 30.04.2020.

Free time for loading/unloading of wagons and free time for removal of consignment from railway premises has been increased to double the prescribed free time till 31.03.20.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities over the Indian Railway system, Emergency freight control is working in the Ministry of Railways. Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at a very senior level.

Indian Railways staff deployed in control rooms for the operation of freight trains, line staff, maintenance staff, security personnel and medical staff in Railway hospitals are working continuously 24/7.

Indian Railways understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

Libyas oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing 3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus. The National Oil Cor...

Allow 25-35 % IT staff to work from campuses: Mohandas Pai to

The government must allow 25-35 per cent of total staff of information technology companies to work from their campuses because they maintain systems of their clients worldwide and industry in this country, IT sector veteran T V Mohandas Pa...

LoanTap waives penal charges for customers due to Yes Bank moratorium

Online lending platform LoanTap on Tuesday said customers whose repayments were delayed during the Yes Banks moratorium period will not be levied any charges. In the first week of March, Yes Bank was placed under moratorium and withdrawal l...

Lockdown-curfew: Somaiya seeks EMI, loan payment moratorium

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya onTuesday said he had written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das todeclare a three-month moratorium on EMI, loan repayments etcdue to the lockdown in force to fight the spread of the novelcoronavirusHe said the income ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020