Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 107

Six more coronavirus cases have bee detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number to COVID-19 patients in the state to 107, an official said on Tuesday. Of the six, five are from Mumbai while one is from Ahmednagar district, the official said.

In the last four days, daily detection figure of positive cases in the state is rising in double digits, the official said. The patients have been kept in isolation wards and are being provided medical treatment, the officials said.

