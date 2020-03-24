Left Menu
Jaishankar discusses cooperation on COVID-19 with EU and China

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he had a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles regarding cooperation on coronavirus pandemic. The minister assured Fontelles of India's "fullest support" in the return of EU citizens from India. "Discussed with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China our working together in combating COVID-19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in this domain. Exchanged views on the forthcoming G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted. In another post, he added, "Reviewed the COVID-19 situation with EU HRVP Josep Borrell Fontelles today. Exchanged views on our respective challenges. Assured him of our fullest support in the return of EU citizens from India." Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 500-mark and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to ten. PTI DSP SRY

