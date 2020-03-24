Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employment-related plans unveiled to soften blow of COVID-19 lockdown

During the lockdown, which will come into effect on Thursday midnight until midnight 16 April, only essential services will be able to perform work as normal.

Employment-related plans unveiled to soften blow of COVID-19 lockdown
“A large cohort of the workers will remain at work in the emergency services,” said Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi during a press briefing on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government has unveiled employment-related plans expected to soften the blow of the COVID-19 countrywide lockdown, on workers and firms.

During the lockdown, which will come into effect on Thursday midnight until midnight 16 April, only essential services will be able to perform work as normal.

"A large cohort of the workers will remain at work in the emergency services," said Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Sectors considered essential services include medical, security, firefighters, water, and sanitation personnel. Information Communication and Technology, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, media and communication, transportation logistics personnel are also considered essential service providers.

"These are essential because if they are interrupted, lives would be endangered, personal safety and the health of the whole and or part of the population. Those who will be working during this period will be expected to be supplied with the necessary protective gear when on duty," said the Minister.

Workers who will be affected by the 21-day lockdown or become ill during the outbreak will receive adequate support from the department, he said.

"We are activating the Basic Conditions of Employment Act rights for those employees to sick leave and annual leave. So there's nothing extraordinary there, it's there in the law.

However, through NEDLAC, employers and labor have agreed to negotiate special leave conditions.

Those who fall ill will be covered by the Compensation Fund (CF) or the compensation act.

"The UIF benefits for illness, reduced worktime and unemployment will then kick-in. In addition, the UIF will compensate workers through a new National Disaster Benefit."

He said figures would not be released to limit expectations.

"Our actuaries are crunching the figures; they are meeting with NEDLAC stakeholders and expect that tomorrow we will make detailed announcements including how this is going to be administered.

"Remember that we are talking about millions of workers who are going to be claiming. We need to find a way that we will decentralize that. We have agreed that we are going to use the companies, the bargaining councils, are going to be advancing monies to them and also allow them to pay those employees, but with very strict conditions," he said.

The benefit will be calculated on a scale of not less than the R3 500 minimum wage.

The Fund will also be expanded and expedited to the temporary employer/employee relief scheme which assists distressed companies in the form of subsidies to fund directly worker wages.

"One of the conditions is that the company embark upon a turnaround on sustainable programs but this is overseen by the CMMA and we will be making information available tomorrow but already most companies are aware that they obtain forms and all relevant detail through the UIF website," he said.

He emphasized that companies had an Occupational Health and Safety responsibility to protect the health of employees.

"This will include conducting a risk assessment, providing necessary protective equipment and putting in place systems that will deal with any potential outbreak in the work environment.

"Informal sectors, not registered with UIF, the department can't assist but the President on Monday said a safety net would be developed to secure those in the sector," he said.

(Wih Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath holds meeting via conference with UP health officials on COVID-19 situation

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via conference with health officials in the state over the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period...

BRIEF-Bombardier to temporarily shut production at N.Ieland sites

BOMBARDIER - TO STOP PRODUCTION TEMPORARILY AT ALL OUR NORTHERN IRELAND SITES UNTIL APRIL 20 BOMBARDIER - CRITICAL SUPPORT WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONTINUE DURING FURLOUGH, SOME EMPLOYEES REQUIRED TO WORK BOMBARDIER - FURLOUGH CONSISTS OF 3 W...

Life comes first, we can wait: India's Olympic-bound athletes welcome Tokyo Games postponement

Life comes first, sport can wait. This was the collective view of Indias top Olympic-bound athletes, including stalwarts such as M C Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, as they lauded the Tokyo Games postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has ...

UK lockdown measures are rules not advice - health minister

Lockdown measures set out by the British government on Monday are rules, not advice, and will be enforced, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britons would only be allowed out to shop ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020