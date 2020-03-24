Interstate traveller kept in isolation ward as anti-crona precaution escapes: Official

A 22-year-old youth, kept in isolation as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus infection after reaching here from Karnataka, escaped from the isolation centre at Baran near here on Tuesday, said an official. The man escaped the isolation facility where some other people, who came to the state from Kerala, too have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure, said Baran's Chief Medical and Health Officer Sampat Nagar.

Meanwhile, three members of a family, who had returned from Iran and were kept in isolation, again as a precaution, were released from the isolation after being tested negative for the coronavirus infection, Dr Nagar said. He said the escapee was admitted to a hostel-turned-isolation facility at Amapura after being intercepted by police at Trimurti traffic intersection while travelling in an auto with his travel bags.

On being told that he was returning from Karnataka, the police had brought him to the isolation ward, Dr Nagar said, adding the man was not having any coronavirus symptoms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.