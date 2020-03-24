MPLADS funds issued to address challenges in fight against COVID-19

As a part of the Government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID – 19, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has taken several preventive measures. It issued a circular granting one-time dispensation for utilizing funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to address the challenges in the fight against COVID-19.

This will facilitate Members of Parliament to recommend funds for the purchase of equipment for Government Hospitals / Dispensaries for medical testing and screening of patients and also facilitate in setting up other related facilities in their respective constituencies. As per the amendments to MPLADS Guidelines, Members of Parliament can now utilize funds under MPLADS for the following:-

Infra-Red thermometers (Non-contact) to enable doctors and medical personnel to record and track a person's temperature.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kits to keep the medical personnel well-protected and enable them to function efficiently by minimizing the risk of transmission.

Thermal imaging scanners or cameras for railway stations, airports and other points of entry which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance.

CORONA testing kits approved by M/o Health and Family Welfare

ICU Ventilator and Isolation/ Quarantine Wards within their approved facilities.

Face masks, gloves, and Sanitizers for medical personnel.

Any other medical equipment recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention, control, and treatment of COVID-19.

The details of the relevant Circular can be accessed at:

https://www.mplads.gov.in/MPLADS/UploadedFiles/COVID19_435.pdf

2. In addition, while reviewing the emerging situation due to COVID-19 and to curb its spread in the country, the fieldwork of ongoing nation-wide large-scale sample surveys of the National Statistical Office (NSO) was suspended from the 18th March to 31st March 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

