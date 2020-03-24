Amravati lockdown: Essential items buying time cut to 4 hours

The administration in Amravati district in Maharashtra cut curfew relaxation time from five hours on Tuesday to four hours starting Wednesday for people to buy essential items and identified 16 grounds where vendors can assemble to sell them. Day one of curfew and total lockdown in the district met with considerable compliance though some people were seen moving around in groups and vehicles, several of whom were punished by the police or let off with a warning.

Four roadside food vendors and 60 autorickshaw drivers were pulled up for defying curfew, an official said. Meanwhile, maulanas in the city announced that people have been told to offer namaz at homes and not congregate at mosques.

A Corona Control Cell was set up in the collectorate and people can reach it on 0721-2660225, an official said. Meanwhile, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University on Tuesday extended the closure of its campus to March 31 from the earlier March 25.

