Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amravati lockdown: Essential items buying time cut to 4 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amravati
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:58 IST
Amravati lockdown: Essential items buying time cut to 4 hours

The administration in Amravati district in Maharashtra cut curfew relaxation time from five hours on Tuesday to four hours starting Wednesday for people to buy essential items and identified 16 grounds where vendors can assemble to sell them. Day one of curfew and total lockdown in the district met with considerable compliance though some people were seen moving around in groups and vehicles, several of whom were punished by the police or let off with a warning.

Four roadside food vendors and 60 autorickshaw drivers were pulled up for defying curfew, an official said. Meanwhile, maulanas in the city announced that people have been told to offer namaz at homes and not congregate at mosques.

A Corona Control Cell was set up in the collectorate and people can reach it on 0721-2660225, an official said. Meanwhile, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University on Tuesday extended the closure of its campus to March 31 from the earlier March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Cong's Thorat asks people not to move to villages

Maharashtra Congress presidentand state Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday askedpeople not to travel from urban areas to villages as thiswould put greater pressure on the government to provideessential services in view of the nove...

McConnell, Pelosi, Mnuchin see deal soon on $2 trillion U.S. coronavirus aid

Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to reaching a deal on a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package, raising hopes that the U.S. Congress could soon act to try to limit the economic fallout from the pan...

Squawking parrot warns the world: 'Coronavirus! Don't go out!'

A talking parrot in Israel has a playful message for a world gripped by the coronavirus crisis Dont go out In crystal-clear Hebrew, Luca the parrot squawks there is corona and dont go out, repeatedly echoing official health warnings.Israel ...

What could an Olympics postponement cost Japan?

The historic decision to postpone this years Olympic Games over the coronavirus pandemic is likely to pile on the pain for Japans economy, already expected to be roiled by the global virus outbreak, economists say. What has the Games cost J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020