Odisha govt to provide commuted leaves to its employees above 50 years

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to grant commuted leaves to its employees above 50 years of age with specific health conditions. "The government has granted commuted leave, without producing medical certificates to its employees above 50 years, having conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases, heart diseases and other life-threatening illnesses up to April 4," the government said in an official statement.

The special secretary to the state government has written to heads of all departments, collectors, and RDCs in this regard. Earlier in the day, the government decided to lockdown the entire state till March 29 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Odisha government's chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said that all 30 districts of the state will be under lockdown till March 29. (ANI)

