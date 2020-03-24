Eighteen COVID-19 cases come to light in Maha in 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 107, the highest in the country so far, officials said. While 10 cases were detected on Tuesday, eight were confirmed late on Monday night.

On the other hand, in some good news, a dozen coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai have been "cured", officials said. Of the 18 new patients, six were from Mumbai, four from Islampur in Sangli district, three from Pune, two from Satara and one each from Ahmednagar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane, a health department official said.

At least eight of these patients had travel history to West Asian countries and eight others had returned from the United States, UK and South America, he said. Two patients are suspected to have contracted the infection from previously diagnosed COVID-19 carriers, the official said.

At present, 41 patients are being treated in Mumbai, while three have succumbed to the infection in the state. As many as 18 persons are undergoing treatment in Pune and 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli areas have five patients each, while Nagpur, Yavatmal and Sangli have four each. Thane and Ahmednagar have three patients each, while Satara has two.

Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Ratnagiri and Pune Rural have one patient each. In the last four days, daily detection figure of positive cases in the state is in double digits, officials noted.

A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in the metropolis to three, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The deceased man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, the BMC said in a statement on Tuesday.

He had pre-existing ailments including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, it added. Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that two of the COVID-19 patients in the state were in critical condition.

The minister also said that around 15 coronavirus patients in the state have responded well to treatment and they could be discharged soon, but the final decision will be taken by the doctors. Earlier in the morning, BMC officials said that 12 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection.

On Monday, a couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after the incubation period of 14 days..