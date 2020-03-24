Coronavirus: 11 held in J-K's Ganderbal for violating prohibitory orders

Ten truck drivers and a shopkeeper were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. "Police, in its action against violators of prohibitory orders issued by government, have arrested 11 persons for defying the orders," an official spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 10 drivers and a shopkeeper found violating the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC, he said. Police have also seized the 10 trucks, the spokesperson added.

He said cases have been registered against all those held. The general public of the district Ganderbal is requested to follow the restrictions imposed by district magistrate in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the spokesperson said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

