Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 11 held in J-K's Ganderbal for violating prohibitory orders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:26 IST
Coronavirus: 11 held in J-K's Ganderbal for violating prohibitory orders

Ten truck drivers and a shopkeeper were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. "Police, in its action against violators of prohibitory orders issued by government, have arrested 11 persons for defying the orders," an official spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested 10 drivers and a shopkeeper found violating the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC, he said. Police have also seized the 10 trucks, the spokesperson added.

He said cases have been registered against all those held. The general public of the district Ganderbal is requested to follow the restrictions imposed by district magistrate in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the spokesperson said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

NPR, first phase of Census deferred due to countrywide lockdown: Officials

The exercise to update the National Population Register NPR and the first phase of the Census-2021 have been deferred indefinitely due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday. The two exer...

US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on hopes of $2 trillion rescue package

Wall Street snapped back from three-year lows and the Dow jumped more than 1,500 points on Tuesday, as hopes of Washington passing an economic rescue package provided a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the...

COVID-19: UK tells citizens to return as soon as possible

The UK government on Tuesday called on all its citizens travelling abroad to make efforts to return to the country where possible through commercial airline routes as Britains COVID-19 death toll jumped by 87 in a day to hit 422. Foreign Se...

37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday. A total of 18,334 persons have returned from coronavirus-affected countries to Uttar Pradesh so far. Five hundred nineteen sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020