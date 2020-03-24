Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Deputy CM extends Hindu New Year, Navratri greetings

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday extended Hindu New Year 2077 and Navratri greetings to the people of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:25 IST
UP Deputy CM extends Hindu New Year, Navratri greetings
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday extended Hindu New Year 2077 and Navratri greetings to the people of the state. In his message, he wished that this festival may prove to be a blessing for the country and the state. He has wished that goddess Bhagwati will eliminate coronavirus from the country and the world," a press statement said.

"On this occasion, he has also appealed to the general public that people should not go to the crowded places and they should perform the rituals in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the statement added. This year Hindu New Year is falling on March 25. The Hindu New Year is known as 'Vikram Samvat'. The nine-day long Navratri festival will begin from March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief urges G20 to adopt 'war-time' plan with trillions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the worlds 20 major industrialized nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developi...

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very f...

Trump administration unclear over emergency production measure to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration sowed confusion on Tuesday over use of a 1950s era emergency act to procure coronavirus test kits amid severe shortages of tests, masks, ventilators and other equipment for medical workers fighting the highly contag...

Saudi reports first coronavirus death as infections spike

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the total number of infections spiked to 767, according to the health ministry. An Afghan resident in the western city of Medina died from the virus, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020