NDMA asks states to take effective measures to contain COVID-19 spread

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 00:43 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 00:43 IST
NDMA asks states to take effective measures to contain COVID-19 spread

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday directed various ministries and states to take effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories on the measures to be taken from midnight Tuesday, when the country will be locked down for 21 days.

Mishra mentioned that the present situation is "unique" as in case people do not maintain distance then there are chances of multiplying the infection even if few people assemble. This is not like an ordinary case of law and order, so it is the right time to take stringent action, Mishra said. The cabinet secretary mentioned that inconvenience to the citizens should be minimised and people sensitised about exemptions. The supply of readymade and cooked food should be ensured and home deliveries facilitated as far as possible, he added.

The home secretary shared the guidelines on the measures to be taken by various ministries and states for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief secretaries were also briefed about those exempted from lockdown, including doctors, medical staff, essential services, security and media. In compliance of the NDMA order, the Union Home Ministry issued another order  Tuesday under the National Disaster Management Act, directing central ministries and  states to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the statement said.

The NDMA is chaired by the prime minister..

