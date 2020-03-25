277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur
A batch of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday early morning, a defence spokesperson said. He said preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station. They were flown in from Iran, which has been severely affected by the deadly infection.
The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support, he said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that 273 of the evacuees are pilgrims.
He said that among the people were 149 women and girls. The defence spokesperson said that the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
US judge: Iran liable in disappearance of retired FBI agent
IAF aircraft brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
Governor Kiran Bedi avoids colours, plays Holi with flowers
Indian Air Force flight carrying a number of Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran lands in Hindon airbase
IAF plane with 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran lands at Hindon airbase