All India News Schedule for Wednesday, March 25 * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau * Meeting of Union Cabinet: 10 am * Prime Minister to interact with people of Varanasi on coronavirus via video-link: 5 pm NORTH * One-hour Assembly session in Uttarakhand to pass state Budget WEST * Stories related to Gudi Padwa festival in MaharashtraPTI SMN SMNSMN

