Coronavirus lockdown: Mayawati says poor should get essential commodities for free

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the centre and all state governments to provide essential commodities to the poor for free. In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "In view of the directions issued by the prime minister yesterday to combat coronavirus, it is my appeal to all the governments to provide essential commodities to the poor and labourers either free of cost or at low prices." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the lockdown period. Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market.

Paswan warned manufacturers and traders against profiteering during this period..

