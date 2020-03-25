Cabinet nod to railway flyover in Aligarh

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the construction of a railway flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to reduce congestion. It also approved signing of an agreement between India and Germany to increase cooperation in the field of railways.

Briefing about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover will be 22 km long and is likely to be completed in five years. He said the Cabinet also approved MoU between India and Germany for technological cooperation in the railway sector.

A decision was also taken to transfer five acres of defence land in Kanpur to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Similarly, an eight-acre piece of defence land at Old Cantonment in Prayagraj (Allahabad) will be given to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.