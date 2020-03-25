CCEA approves taking up Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover construction by Railways

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for taking up construction of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover by the Ministry of Railways. The total length of the railway flyover will be 22 kilometers. The project is expected to be completed by 2024-25 at a cost of over Rs. 1285 crore.

At Aligarh Junction Station a branch line Bareilly-Aligarh terminates. The trains coming from Howrah side and going to Harduaganj/Bareilly cross Howrah-New Delhi main route, which is the busiest section of Indian Railways. Due to heavy traffic, there is no path available for the surface crossing of loaded goods trains coming from Howrah side and going to Harduaganj/Bareilly. This results in the heavy detention of trains at Aligarh Junction. This location has become a bottleneck and is affecting the train working badly causing delays and detentions and also reducing the wagon turn round. Flyover at Aligarh going over the existing Delhi-Howrah main line is an operational necessity and is essentially required to remove the bottleneck to traffic movement. By construction of flyover connecting Aligarh to Harduaganj, the delays and detentions will be avoided.

(With Inputs from PIB)

