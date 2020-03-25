Left Menu
West Bengal man flees from isolation ward

A man from West Bengal, who was under observation at an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus infection, fled from the general hospital here on Wednesday morning, police said

Police have launched a massive manhunt to trace the man, believed to be in his thirties

Messages have been sent to all police stations about the incident.

