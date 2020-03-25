Left Menu
Digital industry to temporarily default HD content streaming to SD on cellular networks

With a surge in mobile internet consumption amid a countrywide lockdown, all companies in the digital industry have decided to "temporarily default High Definition (HD) and ultra-HD streaming to Standard Definition (SD) content" or offer only SD content at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks until April 14, according to public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Digital industry to temporarily default HD content streaming to SD on cellular networks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With a surge in mobile internet consumption amid a countrywide lockdown, all companies in the digital industry have decided to "temporarily default High Definition (HD) and ultra-HD streaming to Standard Definition (SD) content" or offer only SD content at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks until April 14, according to public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. The move comes as there has been an unprecedented rise in mobile internet consumption as people are staying at their homes in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday which was attended by senior leaders from the digital industry. The digital industry has decided to act in the larger national and consumer interest and to ensure the robustness of the cellular network.

A 21-day lockdown has come into force from Tuesday midnight and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made repeated appeals for social distancing. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease that spreads very fast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

