Saddened by terror attack at gurdwara in Kabul: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those killed in the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan.
"I am saddened by the terror attack at the Gurudwara in Kabul. I express my condolences to the families of all the deceased," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with people of his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing.
At least 27 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul earlier today. All four terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces. (ANI)
