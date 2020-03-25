Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahabharata battle won in 18 days, war against COVID-19 will take 21 days : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mahabharata battle was won in 18 days while the war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:59 IST
Mahabharata battle won in 18 days, war against COVID-19 will take 21 days : PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in interaction with the people of Varanasi via video conference on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mahabharata battle was won in 18 days while the war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday. "Mahabharat war was won in 18 days, this war the whole country is fighting against #corona will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days," said PM Modi.

In his first public engagement after the announcement of the lockdown, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards people for taking out time for the interaction. "Today is the first day of Navratri, you all must be busy in performing rituals and offering prayers, but still you took out time for this interaction, I'm grateful to all of you. I pray to Goddess Shailputri to give us the strength in the country's fight against coronavirus," said PM Modi

"As the MP of Varanasi, I should have been amongst you in times like these. But you are aware of the things that are going on in Delhi. Despite being busy here, I have been taking regular updates on Varanasi from my colleagues," he said. He also requested people to not believe in rumours and said," At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important. The same is happening in India. I request people to understand the facts and not believe in rumours. COVID-19 doesn't discriminate between the rich and the poor. It will not spare anyone just because they perform yoga or exercise daily."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: British vicar catches fire waiting for God's answer and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.British vicar catches fire waiting for Gods answerA British vicar got more than he expected from his first attempt at an online sermon when he leaned too close to a candle on a cross and his...

Corona shutdown strands thousands at Istanbul airport

Around 2,000 people have been stranded for a week at Istanbul Airport by a shutdown of flights to stem the spread of coronavirus, the airports operator said on Wednesday. More than half of the travellers stuck at the airport, usually one of...

Britain continuing talks over support for airlines - pilots' union

Britain is continuing talks with the aviation industry about how best to support the sector, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a pilots union said on Wednesday, reviving the prospect of a sector-specific support package that had seemed to be...

Saudi tightens coronavirus curfew; travellers stranded in UAE

Saudi Arabia reported its second coronavirus death and tightened a nationwide curfew, barring entry to and exit from the capital Riyadh and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina as well as movement between all provinces from Wednesday. The or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020