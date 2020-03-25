Essentials items to be delivered at doorsteps in Mangaluru: MP

Efforts are underway to arrange a system to deliver essential items at doorsteps during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday. Kateel told reporters that the city would be totally shut down from Thursday and no one would be allowed out of their houses in order to maintain social distancing. The MP said efforts to deliver essential items to houses and apartments are being made in the wake of heavy rush of people to the central market here in the past two days to purchase groceries and vegetables. Discussions are being held with officials in this regard and the mode of delivery will be decided soon, he said.

On the entry of a large number of patients from Kasaragod in Kerala to the city leading to crowding of hospitals here, Kateel said vehicles, including ambulances, will not be allowed to cross the border from Thursday. He said all border points have been sealed by the district administration.

Police and locals have closed roads connecting Kasaragod and DK near Konaje by dumping heaps of mud on them using earthmoving machines. People living on the Kerala-Karnataka border are scared as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kasaragod district is increasing every day. Police also took strong action on Wednesday against people who roamed in the city on motorcycles without valid reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.