LJP chief gives Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund for COVID-19

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday announced to give Rs one crore from his MPLAD fund for ensuring ample supply of equipment are required for prevention and early detection of COVID-19. People of Jamui, Paswan's Lok Sabha constituency, should not face a shortage of facemasks, hand sanitizers, soaps and thermal scanners, he said.

Paswan is serving his second consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from Jamui. In a statement, the LJP president also directed other parliamentarians of his party to take a leaf out of his book.

The party has six members in the Lok Sabha, all of them from Bihar. Besides Paswan, the LJP MPs include his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and cousin Prince Raj. The party was founded, and headed until a few months ago, by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan, who is currently the Union minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.