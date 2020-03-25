Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Purnia arms case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:11 IST
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Purnia arms case

The NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against one of the prime members of an illegal weapons trafficking network for his alleged involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to Naxals in Jharkhand, an official said. Santosh Kumar of Ara district in Bihar has been charged under relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the charge sheet filed before a special NIA court in Patna, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Santosh, one of the prime members of the weapons trafficking network that supplied arms and ammunition to Naxals in Jharkhand, had extensively used banking and hawala channels for transfer of funds for the procurement of weapons and such transactions worth more than Rs 2.2 crore have been identified, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said. The case pertains to interdiction of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition on February 7 last year by Bihar Police, including Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), AK series rifle and large number of 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition from Suraj Prasad, Varengnow Kahorngam and Clearson Kabo who were travelling in an SUV in Purnia, it said.

A large number of illegal sophisticated weapons and ammunition were supplied by Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled major of Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM), through illegal arms dealers of Bihar to Bhikhan Ganjhu, a Zonal Commander of banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Naxal terrorist gang proscribed by the Jharkhand government, it said. Two charge sheets were filed against six accused - Prasad, Kahorngam, Kabo, Tripurari Singh, Mukesh Singh and Ningkhan Sangtam - on August 3 and November 22 last year, the probe agency said.

Further investigation against the co-conspirators and other suspects including Ganju, who is absconding, continues, the NIA added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin postpones public vote on reforms over virus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the public vote on his constitutional reforms must be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and declared next week a public holiday. I believe the voting must be postponed to a later date,...

Over 180 cases registered, 5,103 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi police

More than 180 cases were registered and 5,103 people detained on Wednesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi police said. According to the data shared by the police, 183 cases were registered under secti...

Won't be any disruption in supply of dairy products: Patanjali

There will not be any disruption in the supply of milk products of Patanjali, said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited PAL in a tweet on Wednesday.During the 21 days lockdown, the supply of Patanjali dairy products will...

Eagerly waiting to represent India in Tests: Shreyas

Test cricket is ultimate test of batsmanship and Shreyas Iyer is now eargerly waiting to don the India whites having cemented his place in limited overs format. The stylish right-hander has already made a mark as a No 4 in white ball format...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020