Mathura refinery takes anti-corona steps for its workers: Officials

Three isolation wards, equipped with medical and other facilities, have been set up in Mathura refinery to tackle COVID-19 cases, a refinery official said on Wednesday. “As safety and security of employees are top priorities of the refinery management, all steps needed to combat the coronavirus spread have been given top priority ” refinery PRO Renu Pathak aaid.

She said while thermal scanning of every visitor to the refinery and refinery township is being done, the system of bio metric attendance has been kept in abeyance since much earlier. To tackle the coronavirus spread, the number of regular and contractual labourers has been reduced and a rotation system with “alternate day duty" has been implementd for the staff working in the plant, the PRO said.

She said, the officers too have switched over to work-from-home system for the time being. Outsiders' visit to the refinery has been completely banned, she stated.

