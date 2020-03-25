Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt seeks Rs 4,000 cr spl central assistance to tackle coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:55 IST
TN govt seeks Rs 4,000 cr spl central assistance to tackle coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday sought a special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre to implement measures to tackle COVID-19, saying the state's revenues have "also taken a hit" in this "unprecedented situation." Therefore, as a one-time measure, the fiscal deficit limit of three per cent of Gross State Domestic Product may be relaxed for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that of the Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 3,000 crore will be required for the health sector at "this crucial juncture". Detailing the various steps taken by his government in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the chief minister told Modi that more resources are needed to "face the projected number of cases effectively".

Palaniswami recalled that he had already announced measures to strengthen the health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, which includes earmarking 10,000 beds in isolation wards both in government and private hospitals to scale up procurement of requisite medical equipment, including ventilators, hospital beds, personal protection equipment and drugs and medicines and deployment of health human resources. He said Tamil Nadu is "vulnerable" to this virus because of the large number of international passengers who transit through the four international airports and an equal number of major ports in the state. Tamil Nadu also adjoins states "where the outbreak has been initially more severe", Palaniswami said.

He said that while immediate measures have been taken, there was a need to prepare for a significantly higher case load in the coming weeks and months. Substantially more resources are needed to face the projected number of cases effectively, including through the establishment of isolation hospitals and quarantine centres among others, the chief minister said. Private hospitals will also need to be equipped and their services utilised to treat patients free of cost, he said "Extensive sanitation and disinfection measures would need to be undertaken. Hence, I request an allotment of Rs 3,000 crore for the augmentation and strengthening of the health infrastructure and for essential equipment, medicines and for preventive public health measures at this crucial juncture," he said.

Further, the 21-day lockdown announced by Modi on Tuesday "will add to the huge strain that the economy of the state has already been put under", he said recalling his government's Rs 3,280 crore relief package that includes supply of free ration commodities and Rs 1,000 per family for loss of wages. He sought Rs 500 crore each towards assisting workers dependent on MGNREGA wages, besides providing assistance to unorganised sector workers in the form of a special wage loss and relief package.

"Keeping in view the urgency of the tasks on hand to meet the challenges of tackling COVID-19 pandemic and to support the government of Tamil Nadu financially, as it takes massive preventive operations and relieve the considerable hardship placed on the poor, I request you to urgently consider my request for special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore and related financial relief measures expeditiously," Palaniswami said. With a need to ensure supply of PDS commodities for at least two more months, he sought release of foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India at the below poverty ratio rates for the entire allotment.

In the letter, he said a large number of industries and businesses, especially MSMEs, face "considerable" loss of production and of markets and cash flows are heavily constrained. This makes it very difficult for them to meet their tax, statutory dues and bank loan interest payment and loan repayment obligations, the chief minister said. "I request that as a special measure, bank loan repayments can be rescheduled at least for two quarters, without treating them as NPAs. "Interest and penalties can be waived for the two quarters. The working capital loans to all industries and businesses can be enhanced by 50 per cent without seeking any additional collateral from the enterprises," he suggested.

In this "unprecedented situation, the government’s revenues have also taken a hit" and the expenditure needs have risen considerably, he said. "Further, additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the level permitted for the fiscal year 2019-20 may be allowed for 2020-21 to enable the states to meet the additional expenditure requirements," he said. In a televised address, the chief minister said it was imperative to follow the 21-day lockdown as stipulated by the Centre.

"Government initiative alone is not enough and the cooperation of each one of you is very,very essential," he said. "The 21-day curfew is not a holiday, but a government order intended to protect you and your family." Palaniswami exhorted people to not venture out of their homes considering the seriousness of the coronavirus.

He said if people go out of their homes for essential needs, they should follow social distancing. Foreign returnees should voluntarily home quarantine themselves, and if they do not do so their neighbours can alert authorities, he said. "Quarantine is to protect you, your family, the community and the country... every family is important for the government" and action will be taken against those violating curbs and spreading rumours, he said.

The chief minister outlined the Rs 3,780 crore relief package he announced on Tuesday and measures like availability of quality food in state-run Amma Canteens to see that people were not put to any hardship. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 23 COVID19 cases so far, including one death. A 45 year-old man who tested positive for the virus earlier has been discharged after treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. military restricts movement for thousands of personnel due to coronavirus

The fast-spreading coronavirus has forced the U.S. military to restrict the movement of thousands of personnel in the regions overseas most exposed to the virus Asia, Europe and the Middle East, U.S. military commands tell Reuters.Reuters h...

Trump praises Olympics delay, says will attend in 2021

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Japans decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic and indicated he will attend the rescheduled games next yearCongratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC...

Uttarakhand govt bars collection of fees by schools during lockdown

Uttarakhand Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram on Wednesday issued an order directing all government or private schools in the state to collect tuition fees from students after situation, created by the threat of the spread of COVID-1...

G20 has important role to play in addressing COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020