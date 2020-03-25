Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese trader in Nagpur hospital tests negative for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:14 IST
Chinese trader in Nagpur hospital tests negative for COVID-19

Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI)A Chinese businessman admitted in a government hosptial here amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday tested negative for the viral disease, a hospital official said. The Chinese, a chilli trader who is in India since December 2019 on a business visa, was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH) on Tuesday.

Though the trader did not show any symptoms of the killer disease, which orinigated in China late last year, he was admitted to the hosptial's isolation ward as a precautionary measure, he said. The foreign national had been staying in a hotel in Umred in Nagpur district.

He was brought toIGGMCH for tests asper government guidelines and his swab stamples were sent for examination, the official said. His tests came negative for the novel coronavirus, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 continues to surge in Pak, battling crisis remains big concern

Nearly a month after reporting its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, Pakistans nation-wide tally of positive cases surged past 1,000 on Wednesday leaving people of the country to deal with a mounting crisis. Pakistan has reporte...

Amid lockdown, Noida police provides ration to 82 people living in shanties

The Noida police on Wednesday went beyond their call of duty as they came to the rescue of over 80 people, including children, living in shanties by providing them rations amid the lockdown applied due to coronavirus, officials said. There ...

World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus

Countries which have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus need to use the time to find and attack the virus, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Asking people to stay at home and shutting down ...

U.S. military hikes base security worldwide over coronavirus spread

The U.S. military announced on Wednesday it was elevating its health-related security level at bases worldwide over the spread of the coronavirus, as it acknowledged the persistent growth in the rate of infections across the force.The Penta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020