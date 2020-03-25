Chinese trader in Nagpur hospital tests negative for COVID-19

Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI)A Chinese businessman admitted in a government hosptial here amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday tested negative for the viral disease, a hospital official said. The Chinese, a chilli trader who is in India since December 2019 on a business visa, was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH) on Tuesday.

Though the trader did not show any symptoms of the killer disease, which orinigated in China late last year, he was admitted to the hosptial's isolation ward as a precautionary measure, he said. The foreign national had been staying in a hotel in Umred in Nagpur district.

He was brought toIGGMCH for tests asper government guidelines and his swab stamples were sent for examination, the official said. His tests came negative for the novel coronavirus, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.