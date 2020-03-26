No disruption in vegetables, essential items due to lockdown in Srinagar: Traders

Despite the lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, the vegetable and fruit market in Srinagar has not taken a hit. People residing in the region are able to buy the essential commodities without hassle from these markets.

The vendors told ANI that there is no dearth of food items and the prices of the products are also reasonable for the consumers. "All vegetables are available here, there is no shortage, and the prices remain reasonable," said vegetable traders at Srinagar's Iqbal Sabzi Mandi.

People were seen standing in queues reasonably apart from each other while buying vegetables and fruits from the market. The central government on Wednesday asserted that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and they will remain available.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi about cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said "there is no need to panic". (ANI)

