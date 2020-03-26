Left Menu
Three new coronavirus cases in C'garh; state tally reaches six

  • Raipur
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:11 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:11 IST
Three more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six, officials said on Thursday. One of the cases was reported from the state capital Raipur, and one each from Durg and Bilaspur, they said.

"Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Wednesday night," All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar told PTI. Of the three new patients, two men, one from Raipur and another from Bhilai (Durg), have been admitted to the isolation ward of AIIMS, he said.

Besides, a woman from Bilaspur tested positive for coronavirus, he said. With this, the state's tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to six.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons, a 26-year-old woman from Raipur and a 26-year-old man from Rajnandgaon, with recent foreign travel history, were found positive for the deadly virus. Last week, a 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

"Of the six, four are admitted at AIIMS in Raipur while the two others are undergoing treatment at government hospitals at their respective places," a health official said, adding that they all are under continuous medical observation. Meanwhile, the state public relations department has asked Chhattisgarh-based journalists, who attended the press conference of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on March 20, to stay in self-quarantine and immediately contact health officials.

The advisory came after a journalist from Bhopal, who was present at the press conference, tested positive for coronavirus. The state government has also warned of stern action against those who hide their foreign travel history, and their family members.

