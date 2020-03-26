Four new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally rises to 43

The number of COVID-19patients in Gujarat rose to 43 with four more coronaviruscases reported in the state during the last 24 hours, a seniorhealth official said on Thursday

One new case each has been reported from Ahmedabad,Surat, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, state principal secretary(health) Jayanti Ravi said in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad is on top with 15 cases, followed byVadodara-eight, Gandhinagar and Surat-seven each, Rajkot-fourand Kutch and Bhavnagar-one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.