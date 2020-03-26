Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of people stranded at AP-Telangana checkpoints

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:23 IST
Hundreds of people stranded at AP-Telangana checkpoints

Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI): Hundreds of people were left stranded at various checkpoints on the Andhra Pradesh- Telangana borders since Wednesday night as authorities refused to let them into the state in view of the coronavirus lockdown, exposing the communication gap and lack of coordination between the authorities of the two States. After frantic SOS calls by the stranded persons, including pregnant women and children, AP authorities finally agreed to let them in, on the condition that they be shifted to a quarantine facility.

While those who accepted the government directive were allowed in, others were left at the border points. As news came in that the student hostels and paying guest facilities were being re-opened in Hyderabad, most of the students chose to turn back.

The AP government said in a release on Thursday morning that 44 people who came from Hyderabad were shifted to a quarantine facility at Nuzividu. While some others went back to Hyderabad, over 200 persons who refused to move into quarantine were also being sent back, the release said.

"Only those persons with a 'clean certificate' for valid medical reasons are being permitted to enter into the state. Others will not be allowed under any circumstances," the release added. It all began since late Wednesday evening when people started reaching the border checkpoint at Garikapadu on the National Highway-64.

They carried a special travel permit issued by police authorities in Hyderabad after student hostels and paying guest facilities were abruptly shut down. Intervention of the local MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu did not help as he blamed lack of coordination between the two states authorities for the situation.

Local Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Murthy maintained that since the lockdown was in force and the inter-state borders have been sealed, no vehicle or person could be allowed into the state. The stranded passengers faced severe hardship as there was no water or food in the vicinity.

Also, the panic-stricken passengers were huddled in a group as they awaited some intervention from the higher-ups to end the impasse. Vijayawada Sub-Collector H M Dhyanachandra visited the spot and said the passengers would be moved to a quarantine facility at Nuzividu, some 40-km away, for isolation and medical examination.

Over 600 people, including a few women and children, set off from Hyderabad in cabs after obtaining special travel permits from the local police. After a smooth ride up to Garikapadu, the borderline between the two states, the vehicles were stopped at around 3.30 pm, leaving the passengers stranded. "We are a group of students and have been asked to vacate our hostels. The Hyderabad police gave us special travel permit to return to our native place and accordingly we hired a cab and started our journey this morning. We were blocked at this place as the AP police are unwilling to let us in," a student said.

Another person said he was travelling with his wife, into her ninth month pregnancy, after a medical check-up in Hyderabad. "Despite our situation, the police are not willing to let us travel to our destination," he lamented. The local MLA arrived on the scene and took up the stranded passengers' case with the police but to no avail.

"Those who were going to Guntur from Hyderabad were allowed via Piduguralla but here they blocked everything. There is a clear lack of coordination between the officials of the two states," Udayabhanu said.

He said the passengers could be permitted further journey after conducting required thermal screening tests. The issue was taken to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's notice but to no avail, as the officials did not relent.

On Thursday, Guntur district Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar said medical teams were being sent to the border checkpoints to screen the passengers. "As per rules, the passengers cannot be sent to their villages and they only have to go to a quarantine facility.

Only those who agree to this will be allowed into the state," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to close all stores except grocery, pharmacies for a week

Moscow will close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the citys mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.This measure, which also includes the closure of restaurants, cafes and bars, will last from March 28 until April 5, Soby...

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

In 2016, Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broke with his staid public image to pop up in Rio dressed as Super Mario for the official handover of the Olympic Games to Tokyo. The stunt reflected his commitment to an event that was supposed to...

G20 leaders to convene remotely as coronavirus cases near half a million

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will speak by video link on Thursday about combating the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, as global infections top 471,000 with more than 21,000 dead. G20 finance ministers and cent...

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq military

Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capitals Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military saidAn Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020