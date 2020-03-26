Dehradun's Sheher Qazi urges Muslims to offer Namaz at home, avoid gathering on Jumma

In view of the coronavirus crisis in the country, the Sheher Qazi of Dehradun has appealed to all Muslims to offer namaz (prayer) at their homes instead of gathering at the mosques, especially for the 'Jumma' or Friday prayers. "This disease is a threat to the entire nation and our state too. It is very important to take all precautions and avoid gatherings in a bid to control its spread. Therefore, I urge all people to offer namaz at their homes with their family members and avoid gathering at mosques till the crisis passes," Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi, Dehradun's Shehar Qazi told ANI.

"This is especially important for the Friday prayers. We should not take this lightly. Therefore, stay inside your houses and do not venture out unless it is for very essential needs or emergency cases," he added. Uttarakhand has five confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one foreign citizen, as of March 26 afternoon.

The count of coronavirus confirmed cases in India rose to 649 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

