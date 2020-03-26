RE projects to be given extension considering lockdown: Secretary MNRE

Shri Anand Kumar, the secretary MNRE ( Ministry of New & Renewable Energy), has stated in a tweet that all Renewable Energy projects under implementation will be given an extension of time considering the period of lockdown and time required for remobilization of the workforce.

Indian Prime Minister, announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus." The spread of coronavirus has not only disrupted the supply chain of components used in RE projects but also has impacted the availability of the workforce. In this context, the announcement of the extension of time will provide great relief to all the stakeholders in the RE sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

