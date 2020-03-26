Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected coronavirus patient left Srinagar hospital for home after stray dogs entered ward: Family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:51 IST
Suspected coronavirus patient left Srinagar hospital for home after stray dogs entered ward: Family

A woman, who had returned from Europe last week and admitted to a hospital here with symptoms for coronavirus, left the facility for home after stray dogs entered her ward, her family said on Thursday, refuting the administration's claim that she had escaped. "The claims of the administration that they had tracked her are nothing but lies. We had to take her out of the Chest Disease Hospital at Dalgate at 3 am as there were stray dogs in the ward where she was admitted," a relative of the woman told PTI.

He said the woman had cooperated with the authorities ever since she returned home. "She was checked at the airport and asked to go home. We kept her in isolation but she developed some symptoms on Tuesday and we called the COVID helpline. An ambulance arrived and she was taken to the CD hospital where she was admitted," he said. The relative said the woman called home around 2.30 am on Wednesday night, saying she was scared as several stray dogs had entered the ward. "We tried to convince her to stay but she was a nervous wreck. Finally, we went to hospital and brought her home," he said. The family contested the claims of the officials that they had tracked her down.

"We took her to SKIMS hospital on our own in the morning around 8.30 am where she is currently admitted," he added. The family also contested the claims of some doctors at the Chest Disease Hospital that samples were collected from her. "If they had collected any samples, where are the reports then?" he asked. The relative said while the government was issuing advisories against revealing the names of those suspected of having the coronavirus, all the details about the woman were leaked to the media.

"You name the locality where she lives and the country she came from. And then expect no one will know who she is. Are they so naive?" he asked. An officer in the cyber crime department urged people not to reveal identity of coronavirus positive cases -- living or dead -- on social media.

"Please don't share names and pictures of #COVID2019 suspects, positive or fatality. This act of yours attracts legal action. Behave sensibly and responsibly," Kashmir cyber police officer Tahir Ashraf tweeted, adding "Putting such information openly on social media platforms is punishable under law". After a radio jockey posted on Twitter the alleged escape, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary had responded by saying "Tracked. Admitted again. Legal action to follow." The deputy commissioner did not respond to repeated calls to seek his comment on the allegations levelled by the family. The administration claims that more than 150 persons, accused of hiding travel history, have been traced and admitted to various quarantine facilities.

"Control Room traced 152 undeclared cases of perons returned from UAE, Iran,Hungary,Taiwan,Malysia, Combodia, Italy,Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia,Kazakhstan. Put under quarantine.We continue to request people to come forward and self-report. Help docs,Urself,family & society," Chaudhary said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup: ICC postpones all qualifying events

The International Cricket Council ICC has postponed all the qualifying events, which were scheduled to be held before June 30, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed more than 21,000 lives and infect...

Singapore to tap reserves for $30 bln in new virus support measures

Singapore on Thursday unveiled more than 30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households fight the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession. The new measures, which include wage s...

World food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more

Global food security concerns are mounting with around a fifth of the worlds population already under lockdown to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 470,000 people across 200 countries, killing 21,000.Panic buyin...

Go now: Australia tells cruise ships to leave as coronavirus cases rise

Australia ordered two cruise ships to leave its waters on Thursday, after a liner that docked in Sydney Harbour last week became the primary source of infection in the countrys coronavirus outbreak. Although well below levels elsewhere in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020