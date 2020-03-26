Bihar govt to bear expenses of migrant workers stranded in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that his government will coordinate with other states and bear the expenses of migrant workers, who might have been stranded there owing to the three-week-long nationwide lockdown. Kumar made the announcement at a high-level meeting he chaired here to review the situation arising out of the outbreak of the disease.

The meeting was attended by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, other members of his cabinet, and top officials. Kumar also said that a sum of Rs 100 crore has been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund which would be utilized by the disaster management department for setting up shelters for rickshaw pullers and daily-wage earners who might be living away from their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

