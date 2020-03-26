Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:52 p.m.

There is no restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services amid lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. 2:36 p.m.

Coronavirus deaths in Australia increases to 12 with number of infected nearly 2,800. 2:32 p.m.

Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC says. 2:30 p.m.

A man in Mumbai kills his brother for stepping out despite COVID-19 lockdown. 2:17 p.m.

A Delhi Police constable is suspended for damaging vegetable carts during lockdown. 2:11 p.m.

Mahindra & Mahindra hopes to be ready with ventilator prototype in 3 days to assist combating the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:09 p.m.

Steps being taken under PM Modi's firm leadership will be effective in combating virus, Dalai Lama says. 2:08 p.m.

The Delhi Police distributes food packets to slum-dwellers amid lockdown. 2:01 p.m.

The government will provide 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses for free over next 3 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says. 1:50 p.m.

Suspected coronavirus patient left Srinagar hospital for home after stray dogs entered the ward, her family says. 1:39 p.m.

Inquiry is ordered into a COVID-19 suspect being allowed to leave hospital in Srinagar. 1:34 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, and healthcare workers. 1:26 p.m.

Scientists identify nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19. 1:25 p.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida. 1:18 p.m.

Buses are deployed for vegetable-fruit delivery in Chandigarh as people remain indoors to combat coronavirus spread. 1:13 p.m.

The Ranchi administration asks people to give leave to domestic helps without pay cut. 1:09 p.m.

The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says. 1:01 p.m.

Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. 12:43 p.m.

Britannia urges government to issue necessary permits to people in food processing supply chain. 12:40 p.m.

Coronavirus will impact India's economic growth "severely", with disruption across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, oil, financial, among others, says a report. 12:34 p.m.

A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 12:24 p.m.

Steel companies are considering to cut production amid coronavirus lockdown, sources say. 12:17 p.m.

Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says 12:16 p.m. Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says.

12:01 p.m. Forty eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine.

11:56 a.m. Housing sales fell by 42 per cent during January-March period at 45,200 units across seven major cities over spread of coronavirus, brokerage firm Anarock says.

11:52 a.m. China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

11: 44 a.m. US President Donald Trump says that the WHO has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus crisis.

11:43 a.m. Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period.

11:26 a.m. Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10.

11:20 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says.

11:07 a.m. SpiceJet says its special flight will take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur.

11:05 a.m. ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits.

11:04 a.m. Extending closures in Wuhan may prevent second wave of COVID-19, study says.

10:35 a.m. Restrictions intensified in Kashmir following the detention of 4 more COVID-19 cases with the total number in the valley rising to 11.

10:23 a.m. The National Book Trust offers free download of books to encourage reading during coronavirus lockdown.

9:49 a.m. Indian-American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students in the US.

9:46 a.m. A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

9:38 a.m. China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67.

9:30 a.m. Fifty people are booked for lockdown violation in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

9:00 a.m. Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive.

8:58 a.m. Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities.

1:15 a.m. Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say.

