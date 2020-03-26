Truck carrying medical equipment detained at Nagpur: Bengal

A truck carrying medical equipment, including ventilators, meant for the West Bengal Health Services has been detained by authorities at Nagpur in Maharashtra, the eastern state's Transport Secretary N S Nigam said on Thursday. The West Bengal government has written to the Maharashtra transport secretary seeking intervention for immediate release of the vehicle, Nigam said.

The equipment have been urgently sought for facilities treating coronavirus patients in the state, an official here said. West Bengal Truck Operators' Association Secretary Subhas Bose had said on Wednesday trucks with national permit that carry essential goods were being detained by police and other authorities in some states, citing the nationwide lockdown.

Bose said it was proving to be a time-consuming task for truck drivers to convince the authorities to allow their movement..

